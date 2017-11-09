(Photo By: Ty Nowell)

Popcorn Machine: JC, Lakers Get Rematch with Wizards

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Nov 09, 2017

Two weeks after a thrilling overtime win over Washington at STAPLES Center, the Lakers are in the nation’s capital for a rematch with the Wizards.

Host Joey Ramirez checks in with Spectrum SportsNet play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald, who is with the team in D.C.

In this fast-break episode, the two discuss keys for a Lakers sweep over Washington, Jordan Clarkson’s stellar play as sixth man and the latest “Thor” movie.

