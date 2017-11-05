Nance Discusses Injury Two Days After Surgery

Two days after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured second metacarpal on his left hand, Larry Nance Jr. returned to STAPLES Center with a cast on the afflicted area.

Doctors told Nance — who is out four to six weeks — that he could have treated the injury without surgery. But both parties agreed that it was the preferable option.

“They said mine was kind of a grey area,” Nance said. “I could have or could not have. They decided surgery was probably the safest, fastest and most secure route.”

The injury halted Nance’s strong start to his third NBA season.

Through seven games, he had placed seventh in the league in field goal percentage (60.4), while collecting four double-doubles and averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds.

The 24-year-old admitted being frustrated with his broken finger, but that it is “nothing in the grand scheme of things.”

“I was given a really good chance, was making the most of it,” Nance said. “I’m just anxious to get back and keep making a good impression.”

He also isn’t worried about his team carrying on without him.

Nance — who will return to on-court activities once his hand stops swelling — has confidence that Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle will continue their stellar play in his stead.

“Defense is probably where we’re going to miss me the most, but those guys did a really good job last game,” Nance said. “If there’s a position that we have super depth at, it’s the power forward spot. It’s not like me going out knocks us out completely.”