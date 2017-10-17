(Ty Nowell/Lakers.com)
Randle, Bogut Recovering Ahead of Opener
Though a right intercostal strain removed him from the Lakers’ preseason finale, Julius Randle said that he plans to be available for Thursday’s regular-season opener.
Randle went through the entirety of Tuesday’s practice, except for full-court, five-on-five scrimmaging. Head coach Luke Walton liked how Randle was able to play physically, even in the afflicted area.
“He got hit a couple of times and said he felt good, so that was a good sign,” Walton said.
Like Randle, it was also a big step to recovery for Andrew Bogut (groin strain), who was able to participate in the entire practice without limitations.
Both Randle and Walton said that the 12-year veteran made his presence felt on the court.
“He was pretty damn impressive today at what he was doing,” Walton said.
Walton said that Bogut picked up five or six blocks on defense, while also directing his teammates.
“There was a point where he was really protecting the rim and blocking everything that was coming,” Randle said. “That’s definitely gonna be a plus for us. He’s obviously skilled. He can pass and really knows how to play the game.”
Like Bogut, Lonzo Ball — who missed the Lakers’ final four preseason games due to a sprained ankle — practiced in full.
Josh Hart (Achilles bursitis) had his status upgraded after an MRI revealed that he didn’t have an Achilles strain as initially thought.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — who was elbowed in the face on Monday — planned to have X-rays taken of his nose on Tuesday to make sure it wasn’t broken.
