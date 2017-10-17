Randle, Bogut Recovering Ahead of Opener

Though a right intercostal strain removed him from the Lakers’ preseason finale, Julius Randle said that he plans to be available for Thursday’s regular-season opener.

Randle went through the entirety of Tuesday’s practice, except for full-court, five-on-five scrimmaging. Head coach Luke Walton liked how Randle was able to play physically, even in the afflicted area.

“He got hit a couple of times and said he felt good, so that was a good sign,” Walton said.

Like Randle, it was also a big step to recovery for Andrew Bogut (groin strain), who was able to participate in the entire practice without limitations.

Both Randle and Walton said that the 12-year veteran made his presence felt on the court.

“He was pretty damn impressive today at what he was doing,” Walton said.

It was a tight one down the stretch of today’s practice run #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/PPLi3EhueT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 17, 2017

Walton said that Bogut picked up five or six blocks on defense, while also directing his teammates.

“There was a point where he was really protecting the rim and blocking everything that was coming,” Randle said. “That’s definitely gonna be a plus for us. He’s obviously skilled. He can pass and really knows how to play the game.”

Like Bogut, Lonzo Ball — who missed the Lakers’ final four preseason games due to a sprained ankle — practiced in full.

Josh Hart (Achilles bursitis) had his status upgraded after an MRI revealed that he didn’t have an Achilles strain as initially thought.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — who was elbowed in the face on Monday — planned to have X-rays taken of his nose on Tuesday to make sure it wasn’t broken.