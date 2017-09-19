Popcorn Machine: Special Guest Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez has dreamed of playing for the Lakers since his childhood of watching Magic Johnson lead Showtime. The team’s new center joined The Popcorn Machine to talk about joining the purple and gold, elevating his game over the offseason and playing with Lonzo Ball.

The North Hollywood native also dished on his loves for Disneyland and “Star Wars,” while making plans to play beach volleyball with his new coach, Luke Walton.

