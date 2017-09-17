(l-r) Kyle Kuzma, Vander Blue, Brandon Ingram, Thomas Bryant and Kyle Kuzma attend a Los Angeles Rams game on Sept. 17, 2017.
(Jacob Gonzalez/TheRams.com)

Young Lakers Catch Los Angeles Rams Game Together

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
With training camp just a week away, several of the Lakers’ young players came together for some team building at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Thomas Bryant, Jordan Clarkson and Vander Blue all came out to support their gridiron counterparts, the Los Angeles Rams.

Football Sunday with the squad at the Coliseum #LARams

A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on

All da way solid

A post shared by Brandon X. Ingram (@1ngram4) on

Field views @rams

A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuzmakyle) on

Fellow Laker Briante Weber — a lifelong Rams fan — also made it out to the USC campus, but his team couldn’t quite pull out the victory.

Instead it was Washington, D.C. native Josh Hart who got final bragging rights, as his Redskins pulled out a 27-20 victory.

Blue, Vander, Bryant, Thomas, Clarkson, Jordan, Hart, Josh, Ingram, Brandon

