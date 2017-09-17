Young Lakers Catch Los Angeles Rams Game Together

With training camp just a week away, several of the Lakers’ young players came together for some team building at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Thomas Bryant, Jordan Clarkson and Vander Blue all came out to support their gridiron counterparts, the Los Angeles Rams.

Football Sunday with the squad at the Coliseum #LARams A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

All da way solid A post shared by Brandon X. Ingram (@1ngram4) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Field views @rams A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuzmakyle) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Fellow Laker Briante Weber — a lifelong Rams fan — also made it out to the USC campus, but his team couldn’t quite pull out the victory.

If you know me you know I been a @RamsNFL fan since forever Finally made it to a game. #BucketList — Briante Weber (@Sir_deuce2) September 17, 2017

Instead it was Washington, D.C. native Josh Hart who got final bragging rights, as his Redskins pulled out a 27-20 victory.