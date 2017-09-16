NikeConnect to Enhance Fan Experience With New Lakers Jerseys

In its first year partnering with the NBA, Nike is giving fans a new experience through its NikeConnect technology.

Fans can tap into the game by purchasing an adult-sized Nike NBA Connected Jersey, which will be embedded with an NFC (near field communication) chip that can unlock exclusive team and player content through their smartphone.

After downloading the NikeConnect app, fans can tap their phone on the tag at the bottom of the jersey.

This launches the app, which — based on the player whose jersey has been tapped — contains content like pregame arrival clips, highlight reels and player-produced Spotify playlists, as well as offers like "NBA 2K18" boosts and game tickets.