Kyle Kuzma made a loud first impression to Lakers fans, winning Summer League championship game MVP en route to L.A.’s title in Vegas.

The rookie forward joined The Popcorn Machine to discuss his breakout performance, connections with new teammates and life as a basketball junkie. Off the floor, he dished on adjusting to L.A. traffic, Rob Pelinka’s style and more.

