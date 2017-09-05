Corey Brewer to Join Florida Gators Hall of Fame

It’s been a busy offseason for Corey Brewer, who had his high school’s court named after him and threw out the first pitch for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium.

But his biggest honor is yet to come, as the 31-year-old will be inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame on Sept. 15 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Brewer was one of the top players in the country during his time at UF, helping the Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007.

He was especially vital to that second title run, averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 rebounds en route to the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Brewer — who also recored the first triple-double in school history — will be joined in the Hall of Fame by two former teammates who also went on to successful NBA careers.

Al Horford and Joakim Noah are also part of the nine-person Hall of Fame class. Together with Brewer, they led the Gators to three SEC tournament titles in as many years, plus the two NCAA championships.