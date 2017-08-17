(J Alexander Diaz/Lakers.com)
Brewer Tosses First Pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium
Corey Brewer is at his best when slashing to the basket, but on Wednesday he showed that he’s not too bad atop the pitcher’s mound either.
The Lakers’ small forward was chosen to throw out the first pitch for the annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium.
Excited to head out to Dodger Stadium tonight to throw out the 1st pitch at the @Dodgers game. See you out there! @Lakers @NBA #Lakeshow— Corey Brewer (@TheCoreyBrewer) August 17, 2017
Dug out shot with the boys! Go @Dodgers! #DodgerNation #Lakernation @Lakers @NBA pic.twitter.com/ORn04IjRY7— Corey Brewer (@TheCoreyBrewer) August 17, 2017
It's @Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium! @TheCoreyBrewer will be tossin' tonight's ceremonial first pitch. #LakeShow | #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/sBjwWgb24g— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 17, 2017
As for the pitch itself, Brewer threw some high heat to Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson.
No sweat for @TheCoreyBrewer. #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/bmenhKlQFP— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 17, 2017
Great times at the @dodgers game tonight! Might have a chance at a baseball career thanks for having me out! @Lakers @NBA #DodgersNation pic.twitter.com/PYkUWagbRw— Corey Brewer (@TheCoreyBrewer) August 17, 2017
Brewer wasn’t the only one repping the purple and gold for Lakers Night.
The Laker Girls were also on hand, greeting fans and signing autographs before the game.
The gates are open for Lakers Night at @Dodgers Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ujgOu7QfTw— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 17, 2017
It's Lakers Night at @Dodgers Stadium!! pic.twitter.com/9lyYfNMmj1— Laker Girls (@LakerGirls) August 17, 2017
Out with Corey before he takes the mound! pic.twitter.com/eI7EZ89Jx3— Laker Girls (@LakerGirls) August 17, 2017