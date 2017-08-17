Brewer Tosses First Pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium

Corey Brewer is at his best when slashing to the basket, but on Wednesday he showed that he’s not too bad atop the pitcher’s mound either.

The Lakers’ small forward was chosen to throw out the first pitch for the annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium.

Excited to head out to Dodger Stadium tonight to throw out the 1st pitch at the @Dodgers game. See you out there! @Lakers @NBA #Lakeshow — Corey Brewer (@TheCoreyBrewer) August 17, 2017

As for the pitch itself, Brewer threw some high heat to Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson.

A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Brew loosens up at Lakers Night. A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Great times at the @dodgers game tonight! Might have a chance at a baseball career thanks for having me out! @Lakers @NBA #DodgersNation pic.twitter.com/PYkUWagbRw — Corey Brewer (@TheCoreyBrewer) August 17, 2017

Brewer wasn’t the only one repping the purple and gold for Lakers Night.

The Laker Girls were also on hand, greeting fans and signing autographs before the game.

The gates are open for Lakers Night at @Dodgers Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ujgOu7QfTw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 17, 2017

Snapchat fun with the @lakergirls! A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT