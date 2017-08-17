Corey Brewer throws out the first pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 16, 2017.
Brewer Tosses First Pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Aug 17, 2017

Corey Brewer is at his best when slashing to the basket, but on Wednesday he showed that he’s not too bad atop the pitcher’s mound either.

The Lakers’ small forward was chosen to throw out the first pitch for the annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium.

As for the pitch itself, Brewer threw some high heat to Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson.

Brew loosens up at Lakers Night.

Brewer wasn’t the only one repping the purple and gold for Lakers Night.

The Laker Girls were also on hand, greeting fans and signing autographs before the game.

Snapchat fun with the @lakergirls!

