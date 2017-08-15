2017-18 Lakers Schedule: 5 Must-See Matchups

The Lakers’ 2017-18 schedule has been released, and the team’s six-month, 82-game odyssey is filled with high-level opponents and intriguing storylines.

Below is the schedule boiled down to five of the top matchups that every Laker fan should have marked on their calendar.

October 19 vs. LA Clippers (7:30 p.m.; TNT)

The season tips off with a meeting between teams that share an arena but are heading in different directions. The Lakers have found a focal point of the future in Lonzo Ball, who will debut in front of his hometown fans. Meanwhile, the Clippers will play their first game in the post-Chris Paul era.

November 3 vs. Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.; Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes)

Drama will be high as D’Angelo Russell faces his former team at Staples Center. A core member of the young Lakers for two years, Russell will play his first game against L.A., while Brook Lopez — the Nets’ all-time leading scorer — will be in that exact situation on the other side of the floor.

November 29 vs. Golden State (7:30 p.m.; Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes)

The Lakers will get their first crack at the defending champions, and they’ve got plenty of reason for confidence. Though the Warriors have amassed the best three-year regular-season record in NBA history, the Lakers have defended home court against Golden State each season.

December 25 vs. Minnesota (7:30 p.m.; TNT)

The Lakers will be playing on Christmas Day for the 18th consecutive year, this time engaging in a battle of young squads with the Timberwolves. While Ball, Brandon Ingram and co. will duel Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, they will also have the opportunity to pass the Knicks for the most Christmas wins in league history.