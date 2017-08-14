2017-18 Schedule: Lakers to Play 35 Nationally Televised Games

Call it the Lakers’ brand. Call it the Lonzo effect. Call it whatever. The Lakers will once again be a mainstay on national television, as 35 of their games will be broadcast across the country.

Nearly half of the Lakers’ schedule will be on national TV, as the purple and gold trail only Golden State (43), Houston (40), Cleveland (39) and Oklahoma City (37) in such appearances.

NBA TV will broadcast a dozen of the Lakers’ contests this season, while ESPN and TNT are right behind with 11 apiece. ABC will also have one game.

Twelve of these games will be broadcast exclusively on national TV. However, the remaining 70 will be on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes.

Every game will be aired on the radio by 710 ESPN and 1330 ESPN Deportes.