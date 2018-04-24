There are currently 4 different Junior Lakers leagues. The Boys & Girls Club Junior Lakers, presented by UCLA Health, the LA's Best Junior Lakers, presented by UCLA Health, The Playworks Junior Lakers, presented by Wish, and the After-School All-Stars Junior Lakers, Presented by Wish.

Boys & Girls Club Junior Lakers, presented by UCLA Health

The Boys & Girls club is a safe haven and after school site where youth can discover, learn, lead and succeed. Each year over 100,000 young people are impacted by Boys & Girls Club in LA and there are currently 17 Los Angeles-based Boys & Girls clubs participating in Junior Lakers.

LA's Best Junior Lakers, presented by UCLA Health

The mission of LA's best is to provide safe and supervised after-school education, enrichment and recreation for school children ages 5-12 in the City of Los Angeles. The program reaches over 50,000 students in Los Angeles and those students from schools ranging from Orange County through central Los Angeles to the San Fernando Valley are participating in Junior Lakers.

Playworks Junior Lakers, presented by Wish

Playworks is an after-school organization that supports learning and physical health by providing safe and inclusive play to low-income students in urban schools. The program reaches over 48,000 students in Los Angeles, and those students are participating in Junior Lakers.