Lakers Visit Operation Gratitude

On September 13, the Lakers teamed up with Operation Gratitude to prep, pack and ship care packages to those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Operation Gratitude annually sends more than 200,000 care packages filled with food, entertainment, hygiene and inspirational personal letters to service members deployed overseas and their families waiting at home. In recent weeks, the organization has shipped over 64 tons of supplies to those affected by the devastating hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

The Lakers Team Up program echoes the team’s commitment to the community and is designed to encourage Los Angeles residents of all ages to volunteer in their community and engage in service projects.

The Lakers staff split up and took on varying projects of service. Some team members sorted donations, while others packed away supplies and others managed quality control. Working together under the direction of Operation Gratitude staff and volunteers, the team had a great day of service and prepared hundreds of items to help hurricane victims.

Interested in finding out more about Operation Gratitude? Check out www.operationgratitude.com to see how you can donate and volunteer.