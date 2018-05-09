Lakers Team Up for Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day, the Lakers teamed up with TreePeople to help clean up one of LA’s parks! TreePeople is an environmental nonprofit organization that inspires, engages and supports people to take responsibility for the urban environment, making it safe, healthy, fun and sustainable. They work all across Los Angeles to plant trees and create clean local water solutions for communities, all while teaching those communities to care for urban forests, local mountains and adopt sustainable solutions at home.

Lakers staff traveled to TreePeople’s headquarters in Coldwater Canyon Park to spend some time outside, working to keep the park clean and safe. Before getting to work, the group received an orientation about this hard-working organization and all the work they do throughout the year, from fire-prevention, to securing water supply. Lakers staff then got to work clearing hillsides that were full of invasive plants that are troublesome for fire season. While some volunteers worked on the hillside, other volunteers worked on clearing out dirt paths for rain drainage, pulling weeds, mulching walkways and watering plants.

It was a rewarding morning for everyone - spending time outside in LA’s natural beauty, while working hard to help protect our environment. The Lakers are proud to work with a great community partner that is constantly working to keep LA green! To learn more about TreePeople and how you can be involved in your community, visit www.treepeople.org.