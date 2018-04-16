Read to Achieve Party 2018

On Saturday, April 7th, the Lakers hosted kids from Center Street Elementary for the Read to Achieve Grand Prize Event! Almost 20,000 students from all over Los Angeles participated in the Read to Achieve Challenge, presented by Jack in the Box, which has many components. First and Second Grade students were challenged to read for 15 minutes a day, 3 days per week, across a six-week period, while Third through Fifth Grade students were challenged to read six multi-chapter books outside of the classroom, for the six-week period.

All students that completed the reading challenge received a Lakers certificate with a Jack in the Box coupon, a Lakers pencil pouch, and were entered into a drawing for tickets to a Laker game! Each classroom that had 100% student participation was then entered into a drawing to win the grand prize, which was a Lakers Reading Party!

These hard-working students from Center Street Elementary were selected to come to the UCLA Health Training Center, where the Lakers practice, to celebrate their big reading accomplishments! The party started with lunch provided by Jack in the Box, and proceeded with some special guests. Channing Frye and Tyler Ennis surprised all the kids with a reading of the book, Mother Bruce. Channing, Tyler, and the Lakers Girls took turns reading the book, as the kids followed along in their own copies. After reading, everyone went down the line to meet each player and Laker Girl, and get autographs in their books! The party wrapped up with some dribbling and shooting drill competitions, where each team was coached by Channing and Tyler. Each of these readers worked hard to complete the Read to Achieve challenge, and the Lakers and Jack in the Box were excited reward them!

Registration for the Read to Achieve Challenge for the 2018-19 school year will begin in October.