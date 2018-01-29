Lakers Team Up on MLK Day

To honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the Lakers teamed up with L.A. Works this past week to volunteer at the annual MLK Day of Service. The Lakers were part of more than 1,000 volunteers at Lincoln High School in East Los Angeles. Lincoln High is a Title I school, where more than 85% of the students receive free lunch and come from low-income backgrounds. The Lakers helped restore and beautify the campus, in hopes that Lincoln High will now dignify a space in which all Americans are seen as equals.

During the kickoff ceremony, Lakers legend AC Green spoke about the legacy of Dr. King and the impact that he made on his life. The Laker Girls were also there to get the crowd excited before the service projects began. After the ceremony, Lakers volunteers worked together to create a new mural at the school’s football field entrance.

Other volunteers worked on landscaping, building new benches, and other painting projects. As the work was wrapping up, the Lakers took time to learn about Lincoln High’s history in LA’s own civil rights movement. The Lakers staff enjoyed giving back to the community on such a powerful day of activism and reflection.