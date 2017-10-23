Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins UCLA Health and the Los Angeles Lakers in Leukemia and Lymphoma Fundraiser

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is teaming up with UCLA Health and the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2017 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS)’s Los Angeles Light the Night Walk. The annual event, which raises research funds to find cures for blood cancers, will be held on Nov. 4, starting at 4:30 at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and UCLA Bruin basketball player will serve as the celebrity ambassador for the UCLA Health / Lakers group. As a survivor of leukemia himself, Abdul-Jabbar, looks forward to participating in the event which brings together patients, families, friends and co-workers to celebrate, honor or remember those touched by cancer.

“We are honored to have Kareem join the UCLA-Laker team and help bring awareness to the significant work that LLS is doing to fund research and find cures for blood cancers,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System.

UCLA Health is a presenting sponsor of the event. Individuals from the organizations are forming teams which help raise money and walk in the event. Abdul-Jabbar has created “Team Kareem” which anyone can join by visiting http://pages.lightthenight.org/calso/LAWALK17/teamkareem.

LLS has funded the work of approximately 50 UCLA Health cancer researchers and develop breakthrough treatments. Funds raised at Light the Night also help improve patient access to treatment and support services for patients and their families.

To learn more or join a Light the Night team, visit this site.

UCLA Health serves as the exclusive in-game health provider for the Lakers and holds the naming rights for the team’s training facility and offices in El Segundo. The UCLA Health Training Center, which opened in the summer of 2017, is a symbol of this shared commitment to improving the health of our community, the importance of fitness and teamwork and the belief that sports have the power to unite people and communities.