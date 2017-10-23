Lakers and Spectrum Host "Back to Basketball" Clinic

On Monday, October 16, the Lakers and Spectrum hosted 75 kids from Playworks for a fun-filled afternoon of basketball. The buses pulled in the parking lot of the UCLA Health Training Center, and kids hurried inside, excited to receive a t-shirt and get on the court. As soon as they got inside, a pair of special guests surprised them.

Speaker Anthony Rendon from the Sixty-Third Assembly District of California, where the Playworks kids live, spoke about the importance of teamwork, having a good attitude, and having fun. These points were hammered home by a Laker who knows all about how they can lead to success, Lakers legend, James Worthy.

The former Laker got the kids excited and led them in a day of play where they practiced dribbling, shooting, and passing.

The clinic concluded with a final shooting competition on the court, and the youngsters received goodie bags on their way out. It was a great afternoon with the Lakers and Spectrum getting “Back to Basketball”.