7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

1. Basketball is back at the Mecca as the Knicks will have the opportunity to square off against the Nets following seven days of arduous work at training camp. 10 new players are expected to suit up for New York, which includes a mix of players that were acquired in the Carmelo Anthony trade, free agency, and drafted rookies Frank Ntilikina and Damyean Dotson. Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, Michael Beasley, and Ramon Sessions are just some of the new players that will rock the orange and blue at the Garden. Additionally, Tim Hardaway Jr. returns to MSG after signing a long-term contract in the offseason.

2. There are a couple of injury notes to report prior to Tuesday night’s tilt against the Nets. Ron Baker was sidelined at Monday’s practice due to an ankle injury. Ntilikina participated in part of Monday’s practice session while dealing with a sore left groin. The rookie will be re-evaluated today before the preseason contest.

3. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said his goal for the exhibition games is to assess the lineups and determine the best fit. He has not revealed the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game but the head coach is looking to find chemistry in the 5-man groups to eventually form the rotation. After Monday’s practice, Hornacek also expressed the possibility of adjusting the starting group and rotation throughout the season.

4. Last year, the Brooklyn Nets finished with a 20-62 record and last in the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn’s roster underwent quite the makeover as the team drafted Jarrett Allen and traded for DeMarre Carroll, Allen Crabbe, Timofey Mozgov, and D’Angelo Russell. The Nets shipped Brook Lopez to the Lakers in the Russell/Mozgov deal, ending a relationship with one of their longest-tenured players.

5. Tonight is the first of two preseason meetings between the two teams in a span of five days. On October 8, the Knicks will head to Brooklyn as part of their five-game exhibition slate. New York’s season opener is set for October 19 in Oklahoma City.

