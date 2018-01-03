How It Happened:

The Knicks and Wizards engaged in a prolific scoring first half before the home team seized momentum in the third quarter to snatch the 121-103 win. New York trailed by one point after the first 24 minutes of action and then Washington raced out of the locker room on a 12-1 run. The Wizards eventually outscored the Knicks 26-14 in the period. Late in the fourth quarter, Michael Beasley buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 10 points. On the next possession, John Wall skied through the lane for a dunk that extended the lead back to 12 and Washington never looked back. Bradley Beal and John Wall combined 52 points and 15 assists in the win.

Knick of the Night:

Beasley led New York in scoring once again with 20 points on 57 percent shooting from the floor. In 25 minutes off the pine, Beasley also grabbed nine boards and swatted two shots.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points, Enes Kanter finished with 12, and Kyle O’Quinn recorded a double-double.

Statistically Speaking:

Washington connected on 59.3 percent of its attempts from the floor and shot 39.1 percent behind the arc.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head to Miami where the team will face the Heat on Friday night at 8 pm on MSG Network.