How It Happened:

The Raptors jumped out of the gate on Friday night as the home team built a 12-point lead in the first quarter. Toronto scored 14 points in the paint during that first quarter while New York struggled to shoot from the floor. The Raptors lead ballooned to 25 points but the Knicks cut the deficit to 10 with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Over the next five minutes, Toronto answered back on a 17-8 run and eventually secured the 107-84 victory.

Knick of the Night:

Jarrett Jack attempted to provide some leadership on the road. The veteran point guard was the most efficient player for New York as he connected on 4-of-7 shots from the floor for eight points to go along with seven assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis posted 13 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Tim Hardaway Jr. registered 13 points, and Michael Beasley scored 10 and grabbed six boards.

Statistically Speaking:

Despite the defeat, the Knicks managed to take care of the rock with only 10 turnovers in the contest.

News and Notes:

Ron Baker and Joakim Noah were inactive tonight.

Next Up:

The Knicks will return to Madison Square Garden on Monday night for a matchup against Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers.