By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

The Knicks came out the gates with lockdown defense, holding the Bulls to 37 points on 31% shooting in the first half, limiting their starters to only 10 points. Michael Beasley led the way with 14 in the first half. Tim Hardaway Jr. came out in the 3rd quarter pouring in 17 points, solidifying a 83-67 lead into the fourth. The home team stayed aggressive, holding off Chicago’s final push, and won by a final score of 110-92. The Orange and Blue have now won back-to-back games.

Knick of the Night:

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way for the Knicks with 22 points and a +18 for the game.

Notables:

Enes Kanter secured yet another double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Michael Beasley scored 17 points on 60% from the floor in only 23 minutes. Troy Williams continued his hot hand with 11 points and seven boards off the bench.

Statistically Speaking:

New York was extremely active on defense and held the Chicago Bulls to 10% shooting from long distance.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks will travel to Miami for a Wednesday night showdown against the Heat. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 7:30.