How it Happened:

Trey Burke came in right where he left off after scoring 42 points on Monday night, putting in four points in the opening three minutes against the Sixers. The Knicks as a team were a step slow defensively in the first quarter, which allowed Philly to shoot 61% from the floor and take a 37-28 lead at the end of the mark. Number one overall pick Markelle Fultz gave Philadelphia a spark off the bench in the second quarter, but the gutsy play of Enes Kanter, who was hampered with a back injury, allowed the Knicks to keep it close with a halftime score of 67-63. Kanter tallied 16 points and 8 rebounds in the first half, matched up mostly against Joel Embiid, who left the game with a face contusion. The Sixers started to pull away in the third quarter behind strong play from Richaun Holmes and took a 93-80 lead into the final period. New York was unable to claw their way back into the game and Philly won by a final score of 118-101. The Sixers are now 19-1 in their last 20 home games.

Knick of the Night:

Emmanuel Mudiay led the Knicks off the bench with 22 points (8-15 FG) in 25 minutes.

Notables:

Trey Burke scored 18 points (7-15 FG) and 6 assists, giving him his fifth straight game with at least 15 points. Enes Kanter moved into 7th on the NBA’s double-double list with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Michael Beasley finished with 22 points.

Statistically Speaking:

Philadelphia dished out 34 assists, compared to 20 for the Knicks.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks return to New York and will match up against Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday evening. Catch all of the action on MSG Network beginning at 5:00.