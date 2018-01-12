How It Happened:

For three quarters, the Knicks and Wolves exchanged six leads. The fourth quarter was the difference as Minnesota caught fire on a 21-6 run after only trailing by four points to start the period. The Wolves shot 54.5 percent from the floor and the 3-point line in the final quarter while outscoring the road team 31-22. Eight Minnesota players scored in double figures and Karl-Anthony Towns led the club with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists in the 118-108 win.

Knick of the Night:

The veteran point guard, Jarrett Jack delivered another solid performance just one game removed a triple-double. Jack scored a season-high 18 points and dished out eight assists in 33 minutes.

Notables:

Enes Kanter posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, and Michael Beasley finished with 13 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. returned for the first time in 20 games and he showcased his offensive skills with 16 points in 24 minutes.

Statistically Speaking:

The Timberwolves scored 64 points in the paint and tallied 21 second chance points.

Next Up:

The Knicks will return home following the game and prepare for a matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.