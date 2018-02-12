How It Happened:

The early stages of the fourth quarter decided the outcome of tonight’s contest in Philadelphia. The Knicks went scoreless in the first four minutes of the fourth period and the Sixers stepped on the gas to outscore the visiting team 22-13. In the fourth quarter, Philadelphia scored 14 points in the paint and eventually finished the 108-92 victory. Dario Saric led the Sixers with 24 points and T.J. McConnell recorded a triple-double in their 11th straight win.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter hit 50 percent from the floor and 7-of-7 at the charity stripe en route to a 17-point performance. The big man also snatched 13 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

Notables:

Michael Beasley played a season-high 39 minutes and posted a team-high 22 points. Courtney Lee finished with 18 and Jarrett Jack registered 11 points.

Statistically Speaking:

Philadelphia hit 10-of-19 shots from long distance.

Next Up:

The Knicks will complete the three-game road trip with a contest against the Sixers tomorrow night. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 7 p.m.