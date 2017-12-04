How It Happened:

The Pacers jumped out of the gate in the first quarter with a 31-19 lead. Without their two top scorers and on the second of a back-to-back, the Knicks lacked the offensive firepower to match Indiana and the much-needed defensive stops. The Pacers lead ballooned to 38 points as the home team shot 53.5 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent behind the arc in the 115-97 victory. Defensively, Indiana forced 18 turnovers that led to 26 points and six players scored in double figures. The Pacers evened the season series at one apiece while improving to 11-12 overall on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Willy Hernangomez received minutes in the second half as he finished with a team-high 14 points and 10 rebounds. The big man connected on 7-for-10 from the field in nearly 17 minutes on the court.

Notables:

Michael Beasley posted 13 points, Doug McDermott registered 12, Damyean Dotson finished 1ith nine points, and Jarrett Jack dished out five assists.

Statistically Speaking:

Indiana entered tonight’s game as one of the fastbreak team’s in the NBA and it showed in the final box score. The Pacers outscored New York 31-5 in the open floor.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis did not start for the second straight game due to a sprained ankle and illness. Additionally, Tim Hardaway Jr. was sidelined with a stress injury in his lower left leg.

Next Up:

The Knicks will fly back to New York tonight and have the day off tomorrow. On Wednesday, the squad returns to Madison Square Garden for a home matchup against the Grizzlies at 7:30 PM.