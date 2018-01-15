How It Happened:

After a heartbreaking defeat in overtime to the Pelicans yesterday, the Knicks bounced back in a resounding 119-104 victory over the Nets. In contrast to the fourth quarter on Sunday, New York exploded in the final frame with a significant 14-2 run as the road team outscored Brooklyn 36-20. The Knicks not only held off the Nets in the second half when they cut the deficit to six points but the orange and blue limited Brooklyn to just 36.8 percent shooting. New York was in an offensive groove all day, hitting 51.2 percent from the floor and 56.3 percent from downtown. The Knicks registered 48 points in the paint and 17 fast break points while knocking off their cross-town rival for the third time this season.

Knick of the Night:

Kristaps Porzingis was efficient as he connected on 8-of-14 shots from the floor and 2-of-3 from downtown in the 26-point performance. The big man also grabbed nine rebounds in just 27 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Michael Beasley scored 16 of his 23 in the fourth quarter to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds. Frank Ntilikina was instrumental down the stretch and he finished with 10 dimes and seven boards. Doug McDermott dropped 13 points off the bench.

Statistically Speaking:

New York’s bench combined for 70 points in the victory.

News and Notes:

Tim Hardaway Jr. did not dress for today’s game as the staff wanted him to rest following the overtime thriller on Sunday. Trey Burke saw his first minutes as a Knicks and he recorded five points and two assists.

Next Up:

The Knicks will hit the road on Tuesday for a long road trip that begins in Memphis on Wednesday night.