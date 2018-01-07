by Jonah Ballow
NYKnicks.com
@jonahballow
Posted: Jan 07, 2018

How It Happened:
The Knicks opened Sunday night’s game on fire with a 33-point first quarter and an early eight-point lead.  In the first half, New York shot 56.1 percent from the floor and 50 percent behind the arc while looking poised to capture a road win.  In fact, the Knicks led by as much as 13 points at the midpoint of the third quarter.  Dallas fired back on a 15-2 run fueled by Harrison Barnes and Devin Harris.  Jarrett Jack delivered arguably the play of the game with a floater in the lane while taking major contact on the release point.  The bucket pushed New York on top, 96-94 with 31.2 seconds remaining in the game.  J.J. Barea missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds and the orange and blue concluded the three-game road trip with a 100-96 win.

Knick of the Night:
Porzingis returned to form with a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds.  The big man also hit all eight of his free throw attempts to help the Knicks snap a three-game slide.

Notables:
Enes Kanter was a beast on the boards with 18 in the game and seven on the offensive glass.  Kyle O’Quinn jumped off the pine to register a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).  Jack dished out eight assists and Courtney Lee added 11 points.

Statistically Speaking:
 New York dominated the glass 59-40 in the win. 

News and Notes:
 Michael Beasley was sidelined due to a sprained left ankle suffered in Miami on Friday. 

Next Up:
The Knicks will return to New York tonight and have two days to rest up before a matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday night.