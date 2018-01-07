How It Happened:

The Knicks opened Sunday night’s game on fire with a 33-point first quarter and an early eight-point lead. In the first half, New York shot 56.1 percent from the floor and 50 percent behind the arc while looking poised to capture a road win. In fact, the Knicks led by as much as 13 points at the midpoint of the third quarter. Dallas fired back on a 15-2 run fueled by Harrison Barnes and Devin Harris. Jarrett Jack delivered arguably the play of the game with a floater in the lane while taking major contact on the release point. The bucket pushed New York on top, 96-94 with 31.2 seconds remaining in the game. J.J. Barea missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds and the orange and blue concluded the three-game road trip with a 100-96 win.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis returned to form with a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds. The big man also hit all eight of his free throw attempts to help the Knicks snap a three-game slide.

Notables:

Enes Kanter was a beast on the boards with 18 in the game and seven on the offensive glass. Kyle O’Quinn jumped off the pine to register a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds). Jack dished out eight assists and Courtney Lee added 11 points.

Statistically Speaking:

New York dominated the glass 59-40 in the win.

News and Notes:

Michael Beasley was sidelined due to a sprained left ankle suffered in Miami on Friday.

Next Up:

The Knicks will return to New York tonight and have two days to rest up before a matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday night.