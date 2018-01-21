How It Happened:

The Lakers pulled away in the fourth quarter in a high scoring affair that featured both squads shooting over 54 percent from the floor. In the final frame, Los Angeles outscored New York 30-18 after posting 30 in the third quarter. The Knicks had a balanced scoring attack but the Lakers received strong performances from Jordan Clarkson off the bench (29 points) and Julius Randle (27 points) as Los Angeles evened the season series. Six players scored in double figures for the Lakers in the 127-120 victory.

Knick of the Night:

Michael Beasley scored 17 points in just 13 minutes on 7-of-9 shooting from the field on Sunday afternoon.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis posted 17, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17, and Enes Kanter grabbed 14 boards.

Statistically Speaking:

The Lakers only committed six turnovers in Sunday’s win.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head to San Francisco on the next road trip stop. On Tuesday night, New York faces the reigning NBA champs in Oakland at 10:30 p.m. on MSG Network.