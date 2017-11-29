How It Happened:

One man returned and one man departed on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. While the Knicks were delighted to see Enes Kanter in the lineup after missing three straight games, Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle injury in the first period was a scary moment for the home crowd. While Porzingis did not join the club on the floor for the remainder of the game, he was available to participate, according to New York’s PR staff. The Knicks rallied following Porzingis’ departure by scoring 33 points in the first quarter and eventually building a significant 30-point advantage. New York dominated in all phases while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor and 38.5 behind the arc. With the win, the home team snapped a three-game slide, notched its 10th victory at home, and improved to 11-10 on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Kanter did not miss a beat in his return to the floor. The center posted season-highs in points (22) and rebounds (14) in 25 minutes. He shot 7-of-9 from the floor and 8-of-9 at the charity stripe.

Notables:

Courtney Lee scored 17 points, Jarrett Jack dished out seven assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 12 in the win.

Statistically Speaking:

New York was dominant throughout the game by outscoring Miami 58-32 in the paint and outrebounding the visitors 52-31.

News and Notes:

Porzingis suffered the ankle sprain at the 9:30 mark of the first quarter. X-rays were negative but the big man did not return to the contest and finished with four points.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have a break from game action as the next game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the Magic. Tipoff set for 3:30 PM and coverage on MSG Network.