By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

Knicks starters Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kyle O’Quinn set the tone early on, combining to score the first 14 points for the orange and blue. The Magic stayed on pace with the Knicks thanks to strong play from Jamel Artis, as the two teams went back throughout the half. Hardaway Jr., O’Quinn, and Burke combined for 31 points in the first half and New York took a 46-45 lead into the locker room. Mario Hezonja and Artis caught fire in the third, leading the Magic to a seven point lead entering the fourth. Strong defense from Orlando held the Knicks to a season-low 73 points and winning by a final score of 97-73.

Knick of the Night:

Kyle O’Quinn shined tonight as a starter, putting in 13 points, pulling down 12 boards, and swatting away 5 shots.

Notables:

Trey Burke continues to play efficiently, scoring 15 on 7-13 FG. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 and grabbed eight rebounds. Courtney Lee scored 13 points off the bench.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks scored a season-low 28 points in the second half, while the Magic scored 52. Additionally, the Knicks missed 23 of 27 three-point attempts.

Looking Ahead:

The Miami Heat travel to New York for a match up with the Knicks on Friday night. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 7:30.