By: Chris Henderson

How it happened:

The Knicks bench led the way in the first half, scoring 31 of 55 points. Troy Williams scored 13 points on 5 of 7 from the field, but Milwaukee took a 60-55 lead to the locker room. New York scored 34 points in the third quarter, led by Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored nine points and made two big threes. Milwaukee took a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining in the game and won by a final score of 120 to 112 despite a hard-fought effort by the Knicks.

Knick of the Night:

Tim Hardaway Jr. dropped 26 points, including three 3-pointers. Hardaway Jr. averaged 21.5 points per game on the Knicks four-game road trip and this was his eighth straight game scoring at least 17 points.

Notables:

Troy Williams poured in 18 points and pulled down five rebounds, while Emmanuel Mudiay added 19 points. Enes Kanter shot 8 of 11 from the floor and finished with 16 points and 8 boards, while Kyle O'Quinn scored 14 points and dished out six assists off the bench.

Statistically Speaking:

New York shot 48% from the field. The Knicks were 40-70 (57%) from inside the arc, and 7-28 (26%) from beyond the three-point line.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks return home to The Garden and take on the Raptors on Sunday afternoon. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 1:00 PM.