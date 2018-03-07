By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

The Knicks debuted a new starting line-up in Portland, inserting Frank Ntilinika into the starting five for the first time in his career. New York took the lead midway through the first quarter but the Blazers didn't back down. The Knicks continued with a 9-0 and pulled within three with a minute remaining in the second quarter. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter each scored 14 in the first half. The Blazers came out hot at the start of the second half and never looked back, taking a double-digit lead into the final period. Portland won by a final score of 111-87.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter set a new career-high with his 32nd double-double of the season. Kanter scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds on Tuesday night.

Notables:

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, giving him his seventh straight game in double-figure scoring. Michael Beasley scored 14 points off the bench on 7-11 from the field. Troy Williams scored seven points, including two ferocious dunks, in a 43-second span in the third quarter.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks and Blazers each made 35 field goals on the night. The difference, however, was Portland's 20 made threes, compared to only 7 for the Knicks.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks wrap up their four-game road trip in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Friday night. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 8:00 EST.