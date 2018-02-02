How It Happened:

In a game that featured 22 lead changes, the Bucks and Giannis Antetounmpo delivered the last blow in a 92-90 victory. With the game locked at 88-88 and 2:38 remaining, Tim Hardaway Jr. drove baseline and dished to Kristaps Porzingis for the finish. Antetounmpo answered on the other side of the floor with a layup to tie the game at 90-90. After a missed attempt from Enes Kanter, the Bucks received the rock and Antetounmpo connected on a spinning, driving layup to push the home team on top by two. Hardaway Jr.’s last second 3-point shot just missed and New York fell in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Antetounmpo finished with a game-high 29 points for Milwaukee.

Knick of the Night:

For the third straight game, Kanter dominated the glass with 18 boards. The big man also scored 17 points for his third consecutive contest with at least 17-17 since Bob McAdoo in 1977. In 31 minutes, Kanter hit 8-of-13 shots from the floor.

Notables:

Porzingis posted 17 points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots. Courtney Lee added 13 and Jarrett Jack dished out seven dimes.

Statistically Speaking:

New York pounded the glass by snatching 57 boards as opposed to the Bucks 36. The road team also outscored Milwaukee 52-40 in the paint.

Next Up:

The Knicks return home from the two-game road trip. On Sunday afternoon, New York will play host to Atlanta with all the action on MSG Network at 12 p.m.