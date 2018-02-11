How It Happened:

After a high scoring first half, the Pacers gained some separation in the third quarter when the home team generated a 20-point lead. New York managed to knock down the advantage to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter and six with 1:10 remaining in the contest. Frank Ntilikina buried the 3-pointer to trim the deficit to six but the All-Star, Victor Oladipo answered with a triple of his own to secure the victory for Indiana, 121-113. Oladipo finished with 30 points and nine assists as the Pacers captured the 2-1 season series win.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter returned from a one-game absence to score 17 points and grab 11 boards in 26 minutes.

Notables:

Michael Beasley dropped 16 points and hauled down a team-high 13 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. registered 17 points, Kyle O’Quinn posted 14, and Ntilikina finished with 12 off the pine. Emmanuel Mudiay made his Knick debut and looked impressive with a double-double (14 points, 10 assists).

Statistically Speaking:

New York outscored Indiana 22-16 in fastbreak points.

Next Up:

The Knicks will complete the three-game road trip with a contest against the Sixers tomorrow night. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 7 p.m.