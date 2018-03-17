How it Happened:

New York’s guards, led by Tim Hardaway Jr. with 12 points and Trey Burke adding 10, carried the momentum in the first half, closing out to a 57-50 lead at the break. In addition to shooting well, the squad took care of the rock with only one turnover at halftime. The team came out in the second half scorching hot, with a season-high 42 points in the 3rd quarter. Their defense stepped up as well and Charlotte was held to 17 points. The third quarter surge helped the Knicks secure one of their biggest wins of the season, tallying a final score of 124-101.

Knick of the Night:

Frank Ntilikina scored a career-high 15 points on 5-8 from the field, dished out 3 assists and pulled down 3 rebounds.

Notables:

Tim Hardaway Jr. put in 25 points and shot 60% from downtown. Isaiah Hicks had his first career double-digit scoring night with 12 points. Troy Williams shot 60% from the floor and chipped in 13.

Statistically Speaking:

Four Knicks bench players scored in double figures and the bench outscored the starters 72-52.

Looking Ahead:

New York closes out a five-game homestand against the Bulls on Monday. Catch all of the Action on MSG Network starting at 7:30 PM.