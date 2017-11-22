How It Happened:

The Knicks staged a third quarter for the ages. Trailing by 11 points at the half, New York erupted on a remarkable 28-0 run in the third and outscored the Raptors 41-10 in the period. The Knicks caught fire by hitting 16-of-24 shots from the floor, 2-of-5 behind the arc, and dishing out 11 assists as a team. Defensively, New York absolutely suffocated the road team by holding Toronto to just 1-of-16 from the field and 1-of-7 from downtown in the dominating quarter. The Knicks entered the fourth frame with an 18-point advantage but the Raptors managed to cut the deficit to six points with 3:12 remaining in the contest. New York answered when Tim Hardaway Jr. smashed dunk at the 1:24 mark to set a career-high 38 points while stretching the lead to double digits. With the 108-100 victory, the Knicks improved to 10-7 overall and with the most home wins in the NBA (9).

Knick of the Night:

Hardaway Jr. was spectacular from the opening tip. In 36 minutes, Hardaway Jr. buried 48 percent of his shots, drilled 4-of-9 attempts from deep range, dished out seven assists, and snatched six boards. As mentioned above, Hardaway Jr. set a career-high for points with 38 in the impressive victory.

Notables:

Porzingis helped to close the show and finished with 22 points, 12 boards, and three blocked shots. Courtney Lee added 15 points and seven assists. Enes Kanter posted 11 points and Doug McDermott scored eight.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks set a franchise record with the 28-0 run in the third quarter. New York also managed to take care of the rock by only committing 12 turnovers.

News and Notes:

Ron Baker and Joakim Noah were inactive tonight.

Next Up:

The Knicks will hit the road on Thanksgiving for a two-game road trip. On Friday night, New York faces Atlanta before a matchup against the Rockets in Houston on Saturday.