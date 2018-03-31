How it happened:

With Enes Kanter, Courtney Lee, and Frank Ntilikina out, the shorthanded Knicks came out battling against the Pistons. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way in the first quarter with 8 points, as the Knicks shot 57% from the 3-point stripe. Anthony Tolliver contributed 8 points of his own to lead the opposing team to a 30-27 lead at the end of the first. The duo of Trey Burke and Michael Beasley came out firing in the second quarter, with Beasley dropping 8 points and Trey Burke finishing with 7 points and 7 assists. However, the Pistons kept the pace with 11 points from Reggie Jackson and 8 points & 9 rebounds from their anchor Andre Drummond, closing out the half with a 56-54 lead. Beasley continued his hot shooting into the 3rd quarter, tallying 19 points, with Burke securing a double-double to the tune of 13 points and 11 assists. At the end of the 3rd, all five Pistons starters were in double-digit scoring. It was the Michael Beasley show in the 4th quarter, as he matched his season-high of 32 points, including 20 in the second half. Despite the valiant effort, Detroit’s starting five and their spread attack proved to be too much in the closing moments, as the Pistons secured the victory with a final score of 115-109, led by Andre Drummond’s monster double-double of 22 & 17.

Knick of the Night:

Michael Beasley tied his season-high of 32 points, shooting 66% from the field with three 3’s, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. It’s his 3rd straight game of 20+ points.

Notables:

The Michigan duo of Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. both finished with 18 points. Trey Burke set a Knick season-high with 15 assists, along with 5 rebounds. Kyle O’Quinn returned from injury to finish with 8 points and 15 rebounds.

Statistically Speaking:

Burke is the second Knick since 2000 to record at least 18 points, 15 assists, and 5 rebounds in a game. Nate Robinson is the other with 33 points, 15 assists, 9 rebounds on February 9, 2009.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks continue their home stand on Tuesday in the final meeting vs. the Orlando Magic. Catch all of the action on MSG Network beginning at 7:30.