NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Justin Patton

The Path

Justin Patton remained in his home state for college ball at the University of Creighton. Following a redshirt first year, Scout.com’s five-star recruit joined the Bluejays last season and earned Big East Freshman of the Year honors along with being named to the Second Team All-Big East. After averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, Patton decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft.

Strengths

At 6’11” and with a 7’3” wingspan, Patton looks the part from an NBA perspective. He is explosive around the rim off lobs and putbacks to go along with nice touch. Scouts believe Patton has upside as a perimeter scorer and his fluidity should allow him to translate to the modern style of game in the NBA. Defensively, Patton has the tools to become a rim protector at the next level. Additionally, his long reach can create havoc on the perimeter in pick-and-roll situations and chasing shooters off the 3-point line.

Next Level

Patton may need some time to develop, which is why mock drafts project him late in the first round at the moment. The building blocks are visible and his potential on both sides of the floor should interest several squads on draft night.

Statistically Speaking

2nd in Player Efficiency Rating in Big East in 2016-17.

What They’re Saying

“Patton was one of the most efficient big men in the NCAA this season. His ability to score in the post combined with a soft touch from the perimeter puts him in contention with Gonzaga's Zach Collins for the best center prospect in the draft.” -- Chad Ford, ESPN.com