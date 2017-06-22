NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Ike Anigbogu

The Path

Ike Anigbogu is a California native that opted to remain in California to start his college basketball career. Considered a top-50 recruit, Anigbogu signed with UCLA as part of a highly touted class. After missing the first five games due to a knee surgery, Anigbogu returned to help the Bruins win 31 games and reach the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

Strengths

The numbers will not jump off the page when examining Anigbogu’s season at UCLA. However, this 18-year old already has the physical tools to battle the big men in the NBA. He has a strong frame and a 7’6” wingspan. From a defensive standpoint, Anigbogu can swat shots around the rim or present fear to the opposition when attempting to drive to the rim. While his game is fairly raw, Anigbogu can rise high for alley-oops off pick-and-roll sets.

Next Level

The sample size is extremely small for Anigbogu. He only averaged 13 minutes per game at UCLA but his Per40 numbers are eye-opening. The big man averaged 14.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks Per40. An NBA team that drafts Anigbogu will have to believe these numbers will translate with increased minutes at the next level. Mock drafts target Anigbogu between 17-20.

What They’re Saying

“His build, athleticism and comfort under the rim were impressive in limited playing time, and he has serious potential as a shot blocker and force anchoring the paint. His length and timing are off the charts.” Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated