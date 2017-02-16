Melo Returns to New Orleans for 10th All-Star Appearance

Carmelo Anthony’s All-Star break vacation plans were altered when the league office called No. 7 to jump on the main stage for Sunday’s showcase event. Prior to Wednesday’s contest in Oklahoma City, the Knicks leading scorer accepted the invitation as an injury replacement for Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference All-Star squad.

“I’m gonna still go out there and represent not just the organization but New York City as a whole is still an honor for me to do that,” Anthony reacted on Wednesday evening.

Anthony will appear in his 10th All-Star game and it’s the sixth time he will represent the New York Knicks franchise. In 2014, Anthony sparked the East with a spectacular shooting performance from long distance. By drilling 8-of-13 shots from the arc, Anthony set an All-Star record en route to a 30-point night while the East topped the West, 163-155 in New Orleans.

In his return trip to the Big Easy, Anthony will enter Sunday's show a different role as a reserve and with the opportunity to join his young teammates in the celebratory weekend. Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez were named to the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. The 7-3 Porzingis will also participate in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night. Anthony is ecstatic to see the rookie Hernangomez earn the opportunity to demonstrate his abilities in front of a large audience on Friday.

“For him to go out there and represent in that game, just to be there and have his first experience at All-Star Weekend alongside his brother KP, so the guys I’m pretty sure they will enjoy it. So, I’m more excited for them guys to go out there, especially Billy,” Anthony smiled.

