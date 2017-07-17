The Madison Square Garden Company Statement on the Passing of Bob Wolff
The following is a joint statement released by The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks:
"Bob Wolff was not only one of the seminal figures in American sportscasting, but he was a part of the very fabric of Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers for more than six decades. In addition to leaving behind an unmatched body of work, his spirit carries on in the hundreds of broadcasters he mentored and the millions of fans he touched. His legacy will live forever."