Knicks Sign Luke Kornet To Two-Way Contract

NEW YORK, July 3, 2017 – New York Knickerbockers General Manager Steve Mills announced today that the team has signed undrafted rookie forward/center Luke Kornet to a Two-Way contract.

Kornet, 7-1, 250-pounds, averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.64 blocks over 24.1 minutes in 128 games during his four-year career at Vanderbilt University. The Lantana, TX-native averaged 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.00 blocks in 35 starts this past season, earning All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive honors. He holds the NCAA record for three-pointers made by a 7-footer with 150, and is the Commodores’ all-time leading shot blocker with 210.

He is currently playing for New York’s Summer League entry in Orlando, FL, and is averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over 18.8 minutes through two games.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Knicks will provide services primarily to the team’s G League affiliate - the Westchester Knicks - but can spend up to 45 days with New York, not including any time prior to the start of Westchester’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.