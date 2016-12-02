NYK 118, MIN 114: O’Quinn’s Double-Double Sparks Knicks in Season Series Sweep of Wolves

How It Happened:

The Knicks avoided a setback on Friday night in the second of a rare home-home matchup against the Timberwolves. New York blitzed the visiting team early with 62 first half points and 98 through three quarters of play. However, Minnesota fought back in similar fashion as Wednesday’s game in the Twin Cities, firing back in the fourth quarter with a 12-2 start to the period. The Timberwolves jumped on top for their first lead of the game at the 6:20 mark of the final stanza, 102-101. A resilient New York group then outscored Minnesota 17-12 to complete the season series sweep and 118-114 win. The Knicks held Karl-Anthony Towns relatively in-check with only 20 points (5-18 FG) just two nights after scoring a career-high 47. The Knicks improved to 8-3 at Madison Square Garden and 10-9 overall.

Knick of the Night:

Kyle O’Quinn enjoyed his best game in a New York uniform on Friday night. In place of Joakim Noah (ankle injury), O’Quinn was a beast in all facets of the game. The big man finished with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor and a team-high 13 boards (seven offensive).

Notables:

Carmelo Anthony led the team with 29 points, Derrick Rose posted 24 and a clutch step-back jumper late in the contest, and Justin Holiday ripped down seven rebounds. All five starters registered double figures in the points category on Friday evening.

News and Notes:

Noah and Courtney Lee were sidelined for tonight’s contest due to ankle injuries. Lance Thomas returned to the lineup after missing nine games.

Statistically Speaking:

New York hit the glass tonight and it resulted in 20 second chance points as opposed to 11 for Minnesota.

Next Up:

The Knicks will look to continue the home success with a matchup against the Kings on Sunday night at 7:30 PM.