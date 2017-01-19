WAS 113, NYK 110: Melo’s 34-Point Night Not Enough in Loss to Wizards

How It Happened:

Let’s just say this Knicks squad has a flare for the theatrics. After falling behind by 14 points in the fourth quarter, New York stormed back to take the lead on a Derrick Rose layup with 48 seconds remaining on the game clock. John Wall was then fouled on a drive to the rim and he connected on two crucial free throws. After a missed Carmelo Anthony jumper from 17 feet, Wall snatched the rebound and streaked down the floor in rapid fashion for the driving dunk to give the Wizards a 113-110 lead. With the ball and 13 seconds on the game clock, Anthony drove hard to the paint, dished to Courtney Lee, and he kicked out to Brandon Jennings, who lost the ball on a turnover. New York simply ran out of time and Washington escaped MSG with a thrilling three-point victory behind John Wall’s 29 points.

New York’s second period was electric. Anthony exploded for 25 of his 27 first half points (10-12 FG) to ignite the Knicks offense. The Knicks scored 40 points in the period due to Anthony’s hot shooting but the momentum did not carry over to the third quarter.

The Wizards first and third quarters were prolific. The suddenly hot team from D.C. reeled off 38 first period points and took an 11-point advantage to the second quarter. Entering the third stanza, Washington trailed by one point before posting a 34-19 quarter to provide the necessary breathing room at the start of the final quarter.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony finished with a game-high 34 points on 48 percent shooting from the floor and 42.9 percent from downtown. No. 7 also ripped down 10 boards in 35 minutes of court time. The 25 points scored in the second quarter was a franchise record.

Notables:

Rose posted 20 points, Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15, and Kyle O’Quinn registered eight rebounds.

News and Notes:

Porzingis returned to the lineup after missing four straight games with a sore left Achilles. An MRI on Thursday was clear, which led to his return but the big man came off the bench in tonight’s contest. He did post the highlight of the night with a putback slam in the fourth quarter and logged 28 minutes of action. Joakim Noah missed his second straight game with a sore ankle. An MRI revealed no damage to the ankle and his status is up in the air for Saturday’s contest.

Statistically Speaking:

This wild game was fairly clean from a statistical perspective. New York only committed 11 turnovers compared to the Wizards 15 miscues.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have the day off from game action on Friday before returning to work on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. New York hosts Phoenix at 7:30 PM with all the coverage on MSG Network.