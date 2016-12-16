GSW 103, NYK 90: Warriors Drop Short-handed Knicks in Oakland

How It Happened:

Facing the defending Western Conference champs on their home floor is a tall order on any night. The challenge for the Knicks on Thursday evening was elevated without their leading scorer and starting point guard in the lineup. Carmelo Anthony (shoulder) and Derrick Rose (back) were unable to suit up, leaving New York shorthanded and absent of offensive firepower to match the league’s best team. Brandon Jennings started at the point guard position in place of Rose and Lance Thomas replaced Carmelo Anthony at small forward. The Knicks trailed by just seven points entering the second quarter before Golden State extended the advantage to double digits at the half. Oddly enough, Stephen Curry struggled from the floor (3-14 FG), which left the door open for Klay Thompson to take control from an offensive standpoint. Thompson finished with a team-high 25 points, hitting 10-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-10 behind the arc. The Warriors led by as much as 25 points and were never in any real danger following the first quarter en route to the 103-90 victory. Golden State improved to 23-4 while New York fell to 14-12 on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Justin Holiday earned some quality minutes on Thursday night. The former member of the Warriors scored 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including two long bombs in 24 minutes of action.

Notables:

Ron Baker registered 13 points, Willy Hernangomz grabbed 10 boards, Jennings posted 10 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

News and Notes:

Anthony said his shoulder was sore and decided to opt for rest on Thursday night. The Knicks forward is hoping to return on Saturday to face his former team in Denver. Rose spoke at New York’s shootaround and claimed his back issues are improving but he is not 100 percent. With one game remaining on the road trip, there is a chance he could play against the Nuggets.

Statistically Speaking:

Golden State recorded a remarkable 41 team assists on 45 made field goals in the win.

Next Up:

The Knicks will conclude the five-game road trip with a matchup against the Nuggets on Saturday night at the Pepsi Center.