The New York Knicks today unveiled their City Edition alternate jersey, honoring firefighters and their families. The Knicks will debut these uniforms on Tuesday, January 30 when the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden, and continue to wear the jerseys at the six remaining weekend home games. At each of these games, the Knicks will donate tickets enabling local firefighters to attend and provide a special game night experience.

These special uniforms were designed as a collaborative effort between the New York Knicks, Nike, the NBA and the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA). The uniforms feature a dark navy color as a nod to firefighter’s dress uniforms, reflective piping evoking the working uniforms of firefighters everywhere and the UFA logo on the City Edition shorts. The Knicks’ traditional orange, also included, highlights the team’s colors and identity. Beginning tonight, the jerseys and additional city edition merchandise will be available for purchase at the MSG Team Store inside Madison Square Garden and on NYKnicks.com.

Prior to the Knicks game on Saturday, March 31 vs. Detroit, the team will hold the first ever New York Knicks 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. This event will be open to 343 participants to climb or walk the equivalent to 110 flights of stairs, paying tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters who passed away on September 11, 2001. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) organizes and executes 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs all over the country.

Through the proceeds from the Knicks City Edition merchandise line and the Knicks 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event, the Knicks will donate to the Uniformed Firefighters Association Widows and Children’s Fund, the NFFF and other charities affiliated with firefighters.

If you would like to donate to the Uniformed Firefighters Association or National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, please visit: UFANYC.org or Firehero.org.

The City Edition logo pays homage to the City’s firefighters and the FDNY Maltese Cross design which is a registered trademark of the City of New York (U.S. Reg. Nos. 3191341, 3655913, 3868734, and 4276053) and is used with permission.