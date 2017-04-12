NYK 114, PHI 113: Knicks Secure Home Victory in Dramatic Season Finale

How It Happened:

Maurice Ndour ensured the Knicks ended the 2016-17 season on a winning note. After trailing by seven points with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, New York put together a 9-2 run to tie the game at 104-104 as Justin Holiday connected on three free throws. Philadelphia looked poised to take the win when Nik Stauskas buried a triple with 31 seconds on the game clock to give his squad a slight 113-112 edge. Ndour answered the call by knocking down a 15-foot step-back jumper to provide the Knicks with a 114-113 lead. The Sixers failed to execute on the other side of the floor and New York notched the season finale win at MSG. Philadelphia’s Justin Anderson posted a game-high 26 points, Alex Poythress scored 18, and the road team shot 50.5 percent from the floor in the defeat.

Knick of the Night:

Holiday poured in 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, including some clutch buckets to push the Knicks over the Sixers on Wednesday night. He drilled 6-of-10 shots from the floor, 6-of-7 at the stripe, and five rebounds in 20 minutes of game action.

Notables:

Carmelo Anthony returned the floor after a two-game absence to score 17 points in 23 minutes, Marshall Plumlee grabbed 11 rebounds, and Sasha Vujacic dished out six assists in the win.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis (sore back), and Lance Thomas (hip) were unavailable for tonight’s contest.

Statistically Speaking:

New York shot 51.3 percent from the floor, 40.9 percent behind the arc, and attempted 32 free throws. Additionally, the home squad outrebounded Philadelphia 42-38 and registered 20 second chance points.

Next Up:

The Knicks concluded the 2016-17 regular season. Stay tuned to Knicks.com for offseason features throughout the summer.