NEW YORK, August 18, 2017 – The New York Knickerbockers announced today that the team has signed forwards Jamel Artis and Nigel Hayes and guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Artis, 6-7, 213-pounds, played four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, averaging 12.6 points, on 47-percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 27.6 minutes in 135 games. As a senior, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 3.3 assists over 34.3 minutes in 32 games. Artis finished his career as one of three players in the program’s history to register at least 1,600 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career. The Baltimore, MD-native was a member of the Knicks’ entry in the 2017 NBA summer league in Orlando, FL to average 8.8 points over 19.4 minutes in five games.

Hayes, 6-8, 254-pounds, played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, averaging 12.4 points, on 44.6-percent shooting, and 5.3 rebounds over 29.6 minutes in 150 games. As a senior, he averaged 14.0 points and 6.6 rebounds over 32.4 minutes in 37 games. His postseason honors included the 2015-16 All-Big Ten First Team and 2013-14 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and helped his Badger squad reach the 2014-15 National Championship game. Hayes ranks third on Wisconsin’s all-time scoring list (1,857 points) and is the only Badger to end his career in the school’s Top-10 in points, rebounds and assists. The Toledo, OH-native was a member of the Knicks’ entry in the 2017 NBA summer league in Orlando, FL to average 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds over 15.4 minutes in five games.

Rathan-Mayes, 6-4, 208-pounds, played three seasons at Florida State University, averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 assists over 30.5 minutes in 100 games. As a junior (2016-17), he averaged 10.6 points on 45.3-percent shooting, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 27.7 minutes in 35 games. He is fourth in Seminole history with 451 career assists and earned 2016-17 All-ACC Defensive team honors. The Markham, Ontario-native was a member of the Knicks’ entry in the 2017 NBA summer league in Orlando, FL to average 6.0 points and 3.5 assists over 17.8 minutes in four games.