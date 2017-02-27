Knicks Sign Chasson Randle

NEW YORK, February 27, 2017 – New York Knickerbockers President Phil Jackson announced today the team has signed free agent guard Chasson Randle to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, guard Brandon Jennings has been waived.



Randle, 6-2, 185-pounds, appeared in eight games for Philadelphia this season, averaging 5.3 points over 9.3 minutes, before being waived on Feb. 23. Signed on Jan. 10 by the 76ers, the Stanford University product became the fourth-ever NBA Call-Up of the D-League’s Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 20.4 points, on 42.2-percent shooting, over 32.2 minutes in 20 games. Prior to the D-League, Randle appeared in three preseason games for New York before being waived on Oct. 21.



Jennings, 6-1, 170-pounds, was originally signed by the Knicks as a free agent on Jul. 8, 2016. He had averaged 8.6 points, 4.9 assists and 24.6 minutes in 58 games.